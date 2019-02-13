Akron launches task force to improve glacial pace of city’s snow removal

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio still has a few months of winter left and snow removal is critical.
Cleveland 19 was in Akron where residents there are fuming over the last big storm that left many stranded.
If you had to drive through this mess last month, you might have been wondering why the city of Akron hadn’t plowed many streets let alone Market street.
“As a longtime resident and Vietnam vet, it hurts when our government sit down on their thumb and do nothing,” said Selmare Purdue Jr.
Purdue, and many others, are still angry that it took the city nearly five days to remove snow after the Jan. 19 storm.
Ward 8 councilwoman Marilyn Keith held an open forum were folks could sound off
And now, a task force -- which includes citizens -- has been formed.
Pedro Avalos is on it. He wants to make sure this never happens again.
"I did see a lot of negative feedback from it, and it fueled the fire for me to join the task force.
