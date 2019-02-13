Akron suspect arrested for 2 bank robberies, responsible for several more

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed detectives arrested 22-year-old Darrion L. Powers of Sherman Street for two bank robberies this year.
The first robbery occurred at Huntington Bank of 1411 South Arlington Street on around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019.
Police said Powers entered the bank, jumped over the teller counter and demanded money while armed with a knife.
Powers took an unreported amount of cash from two tellers before fleeing out the rear door of the bank, according to the report.
Police said he was last seen jumping over a fence into the back yards of the Rosemary Apartments before getting into a black, 4-door car.
Powers struck again at PNC Bank on 181 Massillon Road around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The report states Powers entered the bank and approached the teller with a knife demanding money before leaping over the counter.
According to police, Powers went down the teller counter taking money from the cash drawers and placing the money in a backpack he was wearing backwards on his chest.
Powers fled the bank in a black Chevy Malibu, police said.
Officers reportedly spotted the getaway car pulling into a parking lot in the 500 block of Sherman Street and took Powers into custody without incident.
According to the report, officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and content.
Police said they recovered a knife, backpack, an undisclosed amount of cash, and clothing worn during the robbery.
Powers is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail, according to police.
Police said Powers is also responsible for several other robberies, including in Cuyahoga Falls, with additional charges expected.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.