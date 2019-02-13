Akron zookeepers ‘heartbroken’ over sudden death of river otter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - On Wednesday the Akron Zoo announced the sudden and unexpected death their male river otter, Porthos.
The zoo said Porthos went into cardiac arrest during a routine medical exam and CPR efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
A necropsy was performed to determine the cause of death which revealed an unknown congenital condition led to his passing.
“Porthos was a favorite among zoo guests. He would interact with guests when they slide down the otter slide which goes through the otter habitat. He was born on March 19, 2010 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He arrived at the Akron Zoo in 2013 from the Dayton Boonshoft Museum for the opening of the Mike & Mary Stark Grizzly Ridge. The median life expectancy for North American river otters is 12 years.”
The zoo’s female otter, Molly, will remain in the river otter habitat daily.
“We are heartbroken over the sudden loss of Porthos,” said Doug Piekarz, president and CEO at the Akron Zoo.
“Porthos was a wonderful ambassador for his species and we will all miss him. Thank you to our veterinary care staff for their heroic efforts in this difficult situation.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.