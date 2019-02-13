Akron zookeepers ‘heartbroken’ over sudden death of river otter

“Porthos was a favorite among zoo guests. He would interact with guests when they slide down the otter slide which goes through the otter habitat. He was born on March 19, 2010 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He arrived at the Akron Zoo in 2013 from the Dayton Boonshoft Museum for the opening of the Mike & Mary Stark Grizzly Ridge. The median life expectancy for North American river otters is 12 years.”