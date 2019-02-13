Arrest made in 1997 cold case Medina County rape

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with Medina County officials and police, announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in a 1997 rape.
Yost said it was teamwork that helped solve the case.
According to officials, technical assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and years of police work, recently led to a DNA match.
Medina County Sheriff Detective Kevin Ross and Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson flew out to Arizona to extradite the suspect, Samuel Legg III.
Legg is currently charged with two counts of rape and will be arraigned on Thursday in Medina County Common Pleas Court.
Officials added Legg’s DNA is also linked to four homicides, but indictments in those cases are pending.
