Cleveland artist uses pop culture to showcase changing faces of Black History

View this post on Instagram

Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. WE ARE THE CHANGE THAT WE SEEK. - Obama • •Some ppl will just will forever be corny tho. • Change comes with maturity. I remember i use to be one of those people who didn’t wanna be around somebody that was gay or was different from me but i was young and immature. These days it’s like let whoever be whoever they want to be man. That’s one of the things i love about humans...they’re them unapologetically. That’s what makes the world go round. Just worry about your self my nig. I apologize if i ever offended anyone for any reason ( which i hope i didn’t... i was usually cool with everybody anyways). • Love yourself ... love your neighbor even if they be loud sometimes lol. • #jussiesmollett #traevoli #noh8 #thisisamerica #empire #lgbt #lgbtq #equality