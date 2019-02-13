Cold temps, snow & 45 mph winds on your Wednesday commute

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The temperature drop overnight, along with bands of snow moving through the area, are causing some slick spots on the roads.
High winds could also be a problem for drivers on the roads this morning.
Cleveland 19 Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan is tracking your drive to work or school this morning:
LIVE LOOK: Conditions not the best in the Akron area at I-76 at N Canton @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/BacT4y0qxo— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
LIVE LOOK: Clear ride heading inbound on I-90 at Detroit Rd. Just heavy volume @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/oowwcA1ibX— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
UPDATE: I-77 NB, now the 2 LEFT LANES get getting by an earlier TRUCK FIRE past Grant Ave. The delay starting in #Brecksville which is about 7 MILES @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Kdhb2PBwtS— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
TRUCK FIRE: I-77 NB after Grant Ave with only the LEFT LANE GETTING BY. Emergency crews on scene. Slowing from Independence near Rockside Rd, only averaging 7 MPH in backup @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/5jlOXgwSeQ— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
ACCIDENT: I-480 WB at Lee Rd blocking the RIGHT LANE. Slowing from I-271 at only 5 MPH @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Rg3YTIqk79— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
CLOSED: Rt. 306 between Mayfield Rd and E. Washington St. Going to West Geauga High School, use Cedar Rd entrance from middle school. Alternate: you can use Sperry Rd or Munn Rd @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Fy7cGwSLsv— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
LIVE LOOK: I-76 at Market St. with conditions that aren't good. Please be careful. More coming up on @cleveland19news and in the #CommuterCast - you can find us on Facebook at 7:10am, just search Cleveland 19 News pic.twitter.com/CF0taRZ2r0— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
LIVE LOOK: Rt. 8 at Exchange St. Visibilty not the best, be careful @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/RpaCmOnP0W— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
Geauga County: Power lines down CLOSING Rt. 306 between E. Washington St. and Rt. 322 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/v3lWQAPriU— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
LIVE LOOK: Here's the radar on top of our traffic map - be careful @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SwgVsEinvc— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
LIVE LOOK: I-271 at Mayfield Rd with wet spots, be careful @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ptOrINeeUC— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
Current conditions on I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528 in #LakeCountyOH have warranted a speed limit of 60 mph as of 2:10 a.m. (2/13/2019) pic.twitter.com/dOFraunGAq— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) February 13, 2019
HOUSE FIRE: In Shaker Heights on Lytle Rd - it's blocked between Norwood and Scottsdale Blvd. Fire crews on scene are salting the road. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/D0odf9q6fK— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
#ShakerHeights house fire: Lytle Rd blocked between Norwood and Scottsdale Blvd. ALTERNATE: Traver Rd. This is in the Lomond neighborhood, just a block away from Warrensville Center Rd @cleveland19news #CLEtraffic #ClevelandTraffic pic.twitter.com/zZvYy3O0Tc— Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 13, 2019
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.