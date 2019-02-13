Euclid Fire Department members save woman from jumping off a bridge

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Two Euclid firefighters are being labeled as heroes by the Euclid Police Department after bringing a life-threatening scene to a peaceful close.
On Feb. 9, 2019, firefighters Eric Patterson and Kevin Jones arrived on the scene of a suicidal female, who was threatening to jump from a bridge.
Patterson and Jones acted immediately by Patterson grabbing the females legs and Jones pulling the woman to safety.
Their actions along with the Euclid Police Department and bystanders helped save the female’s life.
