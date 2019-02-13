FBI releases sketches drawn by Lorain serial killer, hoping to ID victims (image gallery)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The FBI is hoping the artwork of Lorain serial killer Samuel Little will help identify some of his potential victims.
Little has confessed to killing more than 90 women between 1970 and 2005.
According to the FBI, Little draws pictures of the women he killed from memory.
“Little remembers his victims and the killings in great detail. He remembers where he was, and what car he was driving. He draws pictures of many of the women he killed. He is less reliable, however, when it comes to remembering dates.”
Now in poor health, 78-year-old Little is serving three life sentences for beating, strangling and killing three women in Texas.
Little, who was born in Georgia but raised by his grandmother in Lorain, is believed to be linked with at least 30 murders and other criminal offenses, which took place in California, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio—and potentially 20 other states.
The FBI urged anyone with information about the victims to call or email analysts at the bureau’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program at 800-634-4097
