Firefighter arrested 3 times in 2 days at Cleveland Hopkins arraigned (courtroom video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials have confirmed a veteran Cleveland firefighter was arrested a third time at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Tuesday after being arrested earlier in the morning and on Monday.
Battalion Chief William Graham was first taken into custody on Monday around 1 p.m.
Graham was accused of acting aggressively and being intoxicated while waiting at an airport gate.
Cleveland police got involved after JetBlue staff removed him from a flight.
According to the police citation, Graham’s conduct was “alarming to passengers and employees” and he had a “heavy odor of alcohol."
Graham was arrested and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail for booking.
Cleveland police arrested Graham again at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Tuesday around 7:10 a.m.
After his arrest, Graham was taken to an area hospital, because he was complaining of an illness.
He was then arrested a third time around noon on Tuesday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Cleveland city officials said following his arrest Tuesday afternoon, Graham was taken back to an area hospital.
Graham, a 30-year veteran, has been placed on restricted duty, pending the outcome of the investigations.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, for the charge from Monday’s incident.
Graham was flying out on JetBlue and below is their statement:
“On (Monday), February 11, a customer was removed from Flight 440 prior to departure in Cleveland after the crew reported the customer showed signs of intoxication. The customer was rebooked on a later flight pending crewmember evaluation. After their removal, the customer became disruptive in the gate area and local law enforcement responded. On (Tuesday), February 12, the customer was met and evaluated by airport crewmembers before being allowed to board their rebooked flight 657. Shortly after the plane began taxiing for departure, the crew reported the customer failed to follow safety instructions while taxiing and was causing a disturbance. Flight 657 returned to the gate and was met by local authorities where the customer was removed and refunded their fare.”
