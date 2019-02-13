Firefighter fined $50 after 3 arrests in 2 days at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was arraigned on two counts of disorderly conduct after being arrested three separate times in 2 days at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
William Graham pleaded no contest and was found guilty during Wednesday morning’s court appearance.
The 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department was fined $50 for two of the three charges.
Investigators say, on Monday afternoon, Graham acted aggressively and was intoxicated while waiting at an airport gate. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Then, Graham returned to the airport Tuesday morning and was arrested again for disorderly conduct.
After his Tuesday morning arrest, he complained of an illness and was taken to a local hospital.
He was arrested a third time at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Tuesday around noon, according to police. He was taken back to the hospital after his third arrest.
Graham, who was placed on restricted duty during the internal investigation, is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27 for the third charge of disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.