Former Lorain County teacher sentenced to probation for having sex with a student

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - A former teacher at an Eaton Township charter school pleaded guilty to having sex with a student.
Sarah Conway was originally charged with four counts of sexual battery, but she pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Lorain County Common Pleas Court Judge John Miraldo then sentenced Conway to probation for one year.
Conway worked at Willow Creek Positive Education Program on Durkee Road.
Lorain County Sheriff deputies arrested her in April of 2018.
Deputies said the male student was 17-years-old at the start of their relationship.
Deputies actually learned of the relationship, when Conway came to the sheriff’s office in March to file a harassment complaint against the student.
The student was not charged.
