Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for raping, robbing 3 teens at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says a 55-year prison sentence has been handed down to Deondre Bonner, the man convicted for raping and robbing three female teenagers at gunpoint at a Cleveland RTA station.
“This man sexually assaulted three teenagers,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “I commend Judge Collier-Williams for the sentence she imposed.”
Charges against Bonner included five counts of rape and one count of aggravated robbery.
Bonner, 34, approached the three teens and pulled out a handgun at the rapid station at the intersection of Shaker Boulevard and East 116th Street on Nov. 4, 2017.
The prosecutor’s office say he forced the teenagers to the station’s platform and raped each of the victims while pointing the gun at the other victims forcing them to watch.
Bonner then took the victims’ purses, cellphones, and belongings before fleeing.
The teenagers flagged down a nearby Cleveland police car, who then started to pursue Bonner.
According to the prosecutor, Bonner, who was hiding in bushes along Shaker Boulevard, was found and arrested.
A pellet gun was recovered near the crime scene.
