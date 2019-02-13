Mansfield abduction suspect fatally shot son’s mother before deadly shootout with KY police

The KSP identified the two people found dead following a police-involved shooting as 24-year-old Ty’rell Pounds and 20-year-old Skylar Williams; the abduction suspect and his victim who was taken at gunpoint from the Ohio State University-Mansfield campus on Monday afternoon.

Ohio investigators confirmed to affiliate Wave 3 News that Pounds first forced Williams into a rented Dodge Challenger. He then dropped the rental car off at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location before taking his roommate’s Dodge Caravan, according to police. That is the same vehicle that Kentucky State Police would later track down and pursue through multiple jurisdictions.

After several failed attempts to pull Pounds over, which included the use of spiked strips, KSP Trooper Joey Brown performed a PIT maneuver on Pounds dark-colored van on an I-71 ramp near Louisville, Ky., Commissioner Rick Sanders said.