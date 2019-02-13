Maple Heights man charged with threatening to cut president’s head off, supporting al Qaeda

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man, who has been previously indicted on charges for attempting to provide material support to terrorist groups, is now charged with making threats towards President Donald Trump and his family.
Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts, also known as Abdur Raheem Rafeeq or Salah ad-Deen Osama Waleed, has been in custody since July 2018 for plotting a Independence Day attack in Cleveland. The FBI says he intended on planting explosives downtown and providing children with explosive remote-controlled toy cars in hopes of harming their parents.
News charges against Pitts have been filed after he threatened to kidnap President Trump, specifically saying he would cut off his head and hands, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He also expressed threats that included harming the president’s family.
“A better way to get, to get him is to kill his kids. Kill his daughter, son-in-law. Kill ‘em all. He (the President) come out ‘cause you start killing his kids, chop their heads off…you send his kids back,” Pitts said, according to the federal indictment.
Pitts was originally arrested after communicating for a period of time with an undercover FBI agent. The two discussed an Oklahoma City-style attack in Cleveland or Philadelphia.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.