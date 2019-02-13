Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind Advisory in place until 4:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will slowly move over the region tonight. Low pressure will move northeast to the central Great Lakes by Thursday night, pulling a warm front north across our area on Thursday afternoon. A cold front will follow on Friday morning. High pressure will try to make a run at us on Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! It has been a cold and windy day across northern Ohio. That wind just bites right into you when you walk outside.
I do expect winds to relax to below Wind Advisory criteria tonight. That being said, it will still be quite blustery. Winds will be from the west tonight, sustained at 10 – 20 mph. Winds may gust upwards of 30 – 35 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens for most of the night. Bundle up if you have plans.
A *WIND ADVISORY* will remain in place until 4:00 PM today.
Valentine’s Day Forecast:
Thursday, Valentine’s Day, is looking milder, with highs in the upper 40s. (These highs may not occur until the early-evening hours.)
Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry. However, a few patchy rain showers will pop up after 2:00 PM. The key word here is “patchy.” Not everyone will see rain.
If you have plans tomorrow evening, keep an umbrella close by, as hit or miss showers remain possible through the evening.
Rain will pick up before dawn on Friday, as our cold front approaches. The rain will move through from about 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM. As colder air moves in behind the rain, our early-morning precipitation may end as a little mix of rain and snow or even all snow.
Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the day Friday. Wind chills will be in the 20s all day.
Weekend Outlook:
We are still keeping Saturday dry. Snow will return to the forecast late in the day Sunday. (Is this a repeat of last week, or what?)
Accumulation looks to be minor: 1” – 3”.
Saturday’s high: 31°
Sunday’s high: 30°
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.