Olmsted Falls police welcome new K9 officer to the force

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) - The Olmsted Falls Police Department welcomed a very good boy to the force this week.
K9 Officer Gauge was brought in to finally replace K9 Lane, who retired over three years ago.
Gauge is a 13-week-old Belgian Malinois and he was donated by the Buckeye Area Regional K-9.
His handler is Officer Dan Daugherty.
The dynamic duo will be participating in extensive training over the next several months, so make sure to say hi! if you see them.
