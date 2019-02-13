Police find drugs and guns during raid at Canton home

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A 43-year-old man is under arrest, after a raid at his home turned up cocaine, meth, heroin, marijuana, cash and weapons.
Officers with Canton Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit and Canton police officer worked together to arrest Jack Mitchell on Feb. 12.
Mitchell was pulled over for a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Market Avenue N in Canton.
Officers said based on the amount of cocaine, meth, heroin, marijuana and cash found in the car, they were able to get a search warrant for Mitchell’s home.
Officers searched his home in the 700 block of 34th Street NE Tuesday evening.
According to police, they found 161 grams of heroin, 335 grams of meth, 112 grams of cocaine, 1,104 grams of marijuana, five firearms and items used to process narcotics.
Mitchell is currently charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and aggravated possession of drugs.
Investigators said additional charges are pending.
