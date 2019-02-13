Portage County woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for shooting young dog

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A Ravenna woman will spend the next several months in jail for shooting a 16-month-old dog.
Portage County court records show that 38-year-old Annette Musser was sentenced to 180 days Monday. She pleaded guilty to felonious cruelty to animals.
Investigators initially charged her boyfriend with shooting Gemma the dog, but it was later revealed that Musser pulled the trigger in September of 2018.
Gemma has made a full recovery with care from the Portage County Animal Protective League. She is available for adoption.
Musser must also undergo a mental health evaluation and pay over $3,200 to the Portage County APL to cover Gemma’s past surgeries. She is prohibited from owning a pet for the next 5 years.
