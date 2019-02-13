Snowfall totals show it really hasn’t been that bad of a winter in Northeast Ohio, yet

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There are still six weeks until the official first day of spring, March 20th, and Northeast Ohio snowfall totals are down considerably when compared to years past.
“Our winter prediction of this being an El Nino year is keeping us below average in snow,” according to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak. “I think the winter will end up below normal snowfall and a warmer than normal winter.”
When looking at snow totals from December through February here’s how it piles up:
- 2014-2015 42.0"
- 2015-2016 20.9"
- 2016-2017 24.3"
- 2017-2018 36.3″
- 2018-2019 21.3″ (through Feb. 12th)
El Nino is a weather pattern caused by the warming of the Pacific Ocean which causes jet streams to shift, typically meaning winters in Ohio will be a little more mild.
“Not all El Nino years mean we will get less snow. All it takes is a couple of heavy lake snow events over Cleveland and all of a sudden you are above normal in snowfall,” Tanchak said.
For example, 2014 was an El Nino year and had one of the highest snowfall totals in recent years.
“I don’t see any reason why the overall pattern would change anytime soon. Most likely, more rain than snow going forward,” Tanchak predicted.
“I guess the Groundhog said early spring this year so I’ll go with that. It probably will snow or sleet for the Tribe home opener because it always does.”
