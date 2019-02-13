South Euclid Police respond to man stuffing chocolate bar in woman’s gas tank

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Normally when you bring a woman chocolate the police do not have to be called.
The South Euclid Police Department reported on their Facebook page Wednesday that on Feb. 1, they were dispatched to stop a man from putting a chocolate bar in the gas tank of a resident’s car.
The woman explained that the 24-year-old Cleveland man was the father of her child and they had been arguing via text over child care.
The suspect later texted the woman and told her to look outside.
When she looked she discovered he was putting a candy bar in her gas tank.
The officer’s investigation revealed that there was, in fact, a candy bar inside the fuel tube. The South Euclid Police Department guessed it might be a Twix bar.
The woman stated she wanted to pursue charges for criminal damage, but changed her mind two days later.
When police asked why she said she had changed her mind.
