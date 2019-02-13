11 things you should do in your home to break the sickness cycle

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - How many times have people in your family been sick this winter?
It may be that your home is to blame. We went to the experts at ServPro to see what parts of your house could use a deep cleaning to keep your family healthy, and what chores and tasks can help keep germs and bacteria at bay.
1. Make sure your garbage is taken out regularly
2. Take care of dirty dishes immediately, especially the ones used by sick family members.
3. Wash linens and stuffed animals in hot water.
4. Purge stuffed animals and toys that cannot be cleaned
5. Wipe all surfaces like cabinets, door handles, light switches, banisters and remote controls with antibacterial wipes. And pay special attention to the bathrooms.
6. Mop or steam clean your hard surfaces like tile and hard wood floors with very hot water
7. Steam or deep clean your carpets with very hot water.
8. Change your air/furnace filters.
9. Remove dust from blinds and curtains
10. Throw away sponges weekly and wash dish rags as often
11. Call in a pro to remove dust and dirt from your HVAC vents.
