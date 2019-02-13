UPDATE: Suspects roaming Mentor streets steal man’s car at gunpoint, police combing the area

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Mentor Police are searching for a pair of suspects who stole a man’s car at gunpoint on Feb. 7.
According to police, a 2013 Ford Edge was stolen at a Speedway gas station -- located at 7745 Reynolds Road -- as the victim filled up his tank.
Prior to the armed robbery, the suspects likely attempted to steal a woman’s car at a Shell gas station, located at 7408 Mentor Ave.
Her car was locked, so the men fled in a black or dark purple Cadillac STS or CTS, with a burnt out passenger side tail light.
Police suspect both incidents are related, as they occurred within five to 10 minutes of each other.
The license plate on the stolen Ford Edge is HQK9941.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234.
