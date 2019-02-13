Warrensville Heights denies man’s claim of car damaged by snow thrown onto highway by plow

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Chris Vatty was driving his truck on I-271 at exactly the wrong place and at exactly the wrong moment.
In a flash, his view of the road disappeared, his windshield covered in ice and snow. It was thrown onto the highway by a snowplow clearing Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights.
Now, he’s gotten what he feels is the wrong answer from the city that he believes is responsible.
Vatty showed us the damage. It’s not severe, but he said it’s certainly not his fault.
He says that after his vision cleared, he pulled over, looked up and saw a red-cabbed snowplow with a city logo on the door driving off.
He said, “I saw their plow truck. I went to the service department, visualized with 100 percent certainty it was one of their trucks.”
Vatty filed a police report with Warrensville Heights.
Cleveland 19 went to the city’s service department and got a call later from service director Ted Simms, who said Vatty should file a claim with the city prosecutor. He also said this has happened before.
This week, Vatty got an email from prosecutor Marlene Ridenour denying his claim. The email ignores the identification of the truck, simply saying the service director didn’t believe his drivers caused the damage.
The email indicates that the director claimed he didn’t say this has happened before.
Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky showed notes from his conversation with service director Ted Simms. Two things were written: For Vatty to call the prosecutor to make a claim and that “This has happened before.”
At Warrensville Heights city hall, the prosecutor was not in Wednesday, Mayor Brad Sellers was. We showed him the notes about the admission and that it had happened before.
He replied, “I don’t know the details.”
He deferred the issue to Prosecutor Ridenour, who will be in on Thursday.
