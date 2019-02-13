$37,000 worth of marijuana products seized during Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A Denver man was arrested following a traffic stop in Summit County where troopers seized marijuana, hash, and hash oil.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over 38-year-old Christopher Michael Cortazzo, a Colorado man, for following too close to another vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike on Feb. 7.
A drug-sniffing canine from the OSHP observed criminal indicators in Cortazzo’s 2018 Mazda, prompting a probable cause search.
Troopers found 14 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles in Cortazzo’s possession, as well as 10 grams of solid hash and 16 grams of hash oil valued at approximately $37,000.
Cortazzo has been charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and liquid hash, and possession and trafficking in solid hash. All charges are felony offenses.
If convicted, Cortazzo could face up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
