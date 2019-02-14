Arrest made in murder of Garfield Heights man, police says he met suspect on dating app

GARFIELD HEIGHTS , OH (WOIO) -On Dec. 17, 2019, 27-year-old Meshach Cornwall was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his Garfield Heights home.
Police located Cornwall’s stolen 2009 Honda Accord the following day.
Today the members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of 24-year-old Shakira Graham in connection with Cornwall’s murder.
According to authorities, Cornwall and Graham met on the phone dating app Plenty of Fish.
Garfield Heights police said they had engaged in an online relationship for a period of time before meeting up at Cornwall’s residence on Dec. 15.
Graham allegedly returned two days later to rob and kill Cornwall.
She had been on the run for nearly two months when authorities finally closed in Wednesday night when US Marshals arrested Graham at an address in the 19600 block of Fairmount Boulevard in Shaker Heights.
Following the arrest, Graham was taken to the Garfield Heights Police Department for questioning.
“Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Garfield Heights Police Department and our task force members, a violent fugitive is off the streets,” said US Marshal Pete Elliott.
“We are very proud of the working relationships we share with the local police departments in Northern Ohio.”
