Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie speaks from the heart about his near-death journey

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - T.J. Carrie was literally “one in a million,” long before he made it to the NFL, although those odds were even longer when he was in his mid-teens.
Tonight at 11, we’re getting an in-depth look at how Carrie overcame a very rare heart diagnosis, and the surgery that followed, to fulfill his dream of making it to the NFL.
The Browns cornerback underwent open heart surgery on Feb. 14, 2006--Valentine’s Day.
And each year, he delivers an inspirational message to others, in hopes that they have continued health and happiness.
