Competency hearing ordered for suspect in Medina County cold case rape

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The man just charged in a 1997 cold case rape, faced a judge Thursday morning.
Sameul Legg II was recently indicted on two counts of rape.
Legg pleaded not guilty and the bond remains $1 million.
Medina County Common Pleas Court Joyce Kimbler also ordered Legg to undergo a competency exam.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday a DNA match led them to Legg.
Medina County Sheriff Detective Kevin Ross and Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson flew out to Arizona recently to extradite Legg back to Ohio.
Officials said Legg’s DNA is also linked to four homicides, but indictments in those cases are pending.
