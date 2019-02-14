9 couples get married during Crocker Park’s inaugural Valentine’s Day ‘I do’ ceremonies

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Crocker Park in Westlake wanted to start a tradition celebrating love on Valentine’s Day.
It started Thursday, Feb. 14 with nine weddings.
With the average cost of a wedding just above $10,000 the ‘I Do’ promotion invited couples who had a marriage license and registered with Crocker Park to get married on Valentine’s Day for $50.
“We have nine weddings today,” Officiant Tina Roberts said. “Our first was an older couple in their seventies. We had a beautiful bride in her full gown, and her entire family.”
Jim Kuhn and Colleen Franks have known each other for over 40 years.
The couple, who dated in their twenties and were even engaged, separated and lived different lives.
Franks, now a widow, and Kuhn, divorced, found each a year and half ago.
“It’s always been about the heart,” Kuhn said moments after saying “I do” to his teenage sweetheart. “Amazing, really amazing,” Kuhn said.
Jake Marimberga and Ashley Honse have been together for 13 years and engaged for three years.
“We were ready,” Marimberga said, “and just waiting for the opportunity to get it done."
Chris and LaTanya Warren threw their arms in the air after being pronounced man and wife.
The pair, who had been a couple for 15 years, laughed when asked how long they had been together.
“It took some grooming,” the new bride admitted.
Asked if getting married on Valentine’s Day made the event more special, LaTonya joked it may help. “That way we can remember some dates,” she said, gesturing towards her new husband.
The couples enjoyed cake and champagne after the nuptials.
Roberts, who officiated the nine weddings, hopes the tradition will continue and maybe she can marry 25-50 couples next year.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.