Euclid woman searching for missing emotional support dog named Peanut

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - His name is Peanut and he’s one woman’s emotional support animal, or ESA.
His owner, Ashley Youngblood, says she’s beside herself.
The 3-year old Yorkie has been missing since Saturday and she doesn’t know if the dog is lost or if he was stolen.
“When I couldn’t find him, I went and filed a police report," Youngblood said.
She filed the report with Euclid police.
Peanut was last seen in the area of East 260th Street and North Lakeland Boulevard.
“He’s very friendly, so I know that he’ll go up to anyone," she said. "He won’t run away.”
She's hoping someone can help her get answers about her dog soon.
She’s offering a cash reward.
Call 216-820-3632 if you have any tips.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.