Euclid woman searching for missing emotional support dog named Peanut
(Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor | February 14, 2019 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 4:56 PM

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - His name is Peanut and he’s one woman’s emotional support animal, or ESA.

His owner, Ashley Youngblood, says she’s beside herself.

The 3-year old Yorkie has been missing since Saturday and she doesn’t know if the dog is lost or if he was stolen.

“When I couldn’t find him, I went and filed a police report," Youngblood said.

She filed the report with Euclid police.

Peanut was last seen in the area of East 260th Street and North Lakeland Boulevard.

“He’s very friendly, so I know that he’ll go up to anyone," she said. "He won’t run away.”

She's hoping someone can help her get answers about her dog soon.

She’s offering a cash reward.

Call 216-820-3632 if you have any tips.

