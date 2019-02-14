Live: FBI, BCI agents raid Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s office

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations confirmed that agents are present at the offices of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
The search at the Cuyahoga County Administration Building near East 9th Street and Huron Avenue was first reported around noon on Thursday. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was also on scene.
Cleveland 19 News reporter Paul Orlousky said he was told that the executive offices on the eighth floor will be off limits for several hours during the investigation.
Budish, who took office as the County Executive in 2015, was not in the building at the time of the raid. Before serving in his current role, Budish served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives and founded the law firm Budish, Solomon, Steiner, & Peck.
Several Cuyahoga County officials were recently indicted for their role in a county corruption probe.
Neither state or federal investigators have released any additional details regarding why agents are at Budish’s office.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided when they become available.
