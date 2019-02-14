Former Westlake basketball star proves you can go home again

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - These are good times at Westlake high school. 'Fact, in a lot of ways, it seems like old times. The wins have added up...the pride is back...and not coincidentally, so is a Demon Hall of Famer.
It had been 20 years since Karen Swanson Haan had this type of impact on this program, and back then, she was a player. Now she’s home again, as their head coach, passing on the passion...and pace...that made her a star.
It’s that fierce commitment that took Swanson Haan from Northeast Ohio...to the University of Notre Dame. Her dream school. Where she’d convince legendary coach Muffet McGraw to give her a shot.
In 2001, that team won the national championship.
Eighteen years later, she’s the teacher, and it’s all about her students.
This has been an amazing run. The Demons are a serious contender heading into the playoffs, the #2 seed. With a chance to join a long list of Westlake greats that fill the trophy cases in the high school.
Including Swanson Haan.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.