Former Westlake basketball star proves you can go home again

Swabson Haan now leading the way as head coach

Former Westlake basketball star proves you can go home again
Swanson Haan proves you can go home again
By Tony Zarrella | February 14, 2019 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 6:22 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - These are good times at Westlake high school. 'Fact, in a lot of ways, it seems like old times. The wins have added up...the pride is back...and not coincidentally, so is a Demon Hall of Famer.

Swanson Haan proves you can go home again

It had been 20 years since Karen Swanson Haan had this type of impact on this program, and back then, she was a player. Now she’s home again, as their head coach, passing on the passion...and pace...that made her a star.

It’s that fierce commitment that took Swanson Haan from Northeast Ohio...to the University of Notre Dame. Her dream school. Where she’d convince legendary coach Muffet McGraw to give her a shot.

In 2001, that team won the national championship.

Eighteen years later, she’s the teacher, and it’s all about her students.

This has been an amazing run. The Demons are a serious contender heading into the playoffs, the #2 seed. With a chance to join a long list of Westlake greats that fill the trophy cases in the high school.

Including Swanson Haan.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.