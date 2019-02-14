Google to build new data center in Ohio, create thousands of new jobs across US

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Google project is expected to bring $750,000 in new revenues annually to central Ohio once a new data center is constructed.
Google’s new data center will be built in New Albany, which is approximately 15 miles northeast of Columbus.
The plan to build in Ohio is part of a $13 billion investment with expansions in 14 states. The investments will create tens of thousands of jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Ohio, according to Google.
According to the city of New Albany, the expected revenues from Google beginning in 2021 is equivalent to a $37.5 million payroll. Two schools in the area will also share more than $1 million annually once construction is complete.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.