Immigrants get rid of their accent to blend in society

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - From border wall talks to immigration, we are living in a politically-charged climate right now.
Global immigration is causing a spike in businesses offering accent reduction services; a morally controversial subject and highly unregulated industry.
Cristian Arboleda was born and raised in Colombia and came to Ohio back in 2011 thanks to a college scholarship.
Without knowing any English, during his time at Cleveland State University, not only he learned the language, he also got his degree in International Business.
Later he was hired as a project manager by the Cleveland Clinic. Despite his success, Cristian always felt there was a problem.
“I felt that back home when I was speaking Spanish I was a very confidence person but in English I couldn’t be myself because I couldn’t express myself or talk freely everything that I wanted to say,” Cristian said.
Just like Cristian, experts tell us many immigrants and multilingual speakers often lack confidence and feel challenged every time they open their mouth and their accent comes out. It’s an issue for many, and a growing business for others who discovered an untapped need.
Tracey Derwing is a professor who has researched this phenomenon for many years.
“I have been involved in research for a long time and in the last 20 years I would say there’s been an explosion of research in pronunciation in teaching and learning,” said Derwing.
Cleveland 19 discovered many organizations such as Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center offering accent modification services to people looking to loosen up their accent and find greater success in business. The Cleveland Clinic is one of several local businesses that offer the service to its workers.
“We had so many people who were interested in these accent modification programs because there are so many international speakers at the Cleveland Clinic. The Cleveland Clinic attracts people from all over the world; the tops on the fields, and they want to have the best that there can be," said Dalit Burgess, Speech Pathologist at the Cleveland Heading & Speech Center. “They come here with the intention to do a terrific job in their respective fields and they come to the United States and they’re surprised because all of the sudden they were tops in their field and their accent is now holding them back.”
Multiculturalism and global immigration are other factors helping increase services like these. Just one branch of the Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center has seen an increase of 17% in participants in just two years according to the organization. But among the questions; Who should decide the proper pronunciation of words in a country founded by immigrants?
“There are also people who just reject individuals who I have a second language accent and often times it’s because of biases they’ve developed over the years or I think it initially accents is something that differentiates people and a it means you’re an outsider you come from somewhere else you’re not part of an individual’s inner circle,” explained Derwing.
Social norms, judgement, and bias often fueled and settled by influencers and leaders.
Some people also wonder among an ethical dilemma and about the lack of regulation of a new unusual industry.
Though there are excellent speech pathologists and professionals who can help people understand the science behind “speaking like an American”, not everyone who identify themselves as “experts” might have the necessary knowledge.
And even those with the expertise, might not be capable to completely get rid of an accent.
“There is zero evidence anywhere of anybody eliminating an accent as a result of one of these programs," said Derwing. "It’s just an unsubstantiated claim.”
Regulating this growing industry could be just as tough as changing the way someone speaks. However, educating that accents do not necessarily interfere with communication and embracing diversity is key according to Derwing.
"There should be more training for people who work in the public systems to understand accents speech because of the burden of communication shouldn’t solely be on the shoulders of a second language speaker it should be with native speakers as well.”
Getting rid of an accent sounds like it’s next to impossible. But having the tools and necessary skills to speak properly might be enough to speak with confidence as Cristian Arboleda explained.
“Now I feel better about myself, I feel that I am doing a better job at work, I feel that I am more confident when I am presenting in front of people. So I think the program helped me a lot.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.