Kentucky State Police says agency didn’t know about Ohio abduction prior to chase that ended in victim’s death

Police say Pounds shot Williams following a chase that ended in Oldham County, Kentucky

According to KYTC, the ramp is shut down due to an officer involved shooting investigation.
By Damon Maloney | February 14, 2019 at 9:48 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 9:48 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate a pursuit involving OSU-Mansfield student Skylar Williams and her ex-boyfriend Ty’rell Pounds that turned deadly.

Police say Pounds abducted Williams and shot her after being stopped by police on I-71 in Oldham County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said a 20-minute chase on the afternoon of Feb. 10 ended in Oldham County with Pounds shooting Williams. She later died at a Louisville hospital.

In a news release, KSP said Trooper Joey Brown shot and killed Pounds after,“the trooper heard a gunshot coming from within the vehicle which he perceived as an immediate deadly threat to himself and the female passenger.”

KSP Commissioner Richard Sanders said his agency wasn’t aware of Williams’ abduction which occurred the morning of Feb. 10.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner discusses deadly police pursuit

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told Cleveland 19 News that shortly after the abduction, a “BOLO," or “Be on the Lookout” alert, was issued statewide and to neighboring states.

Cleveland 19 News has reached out to law enforcement in both Ohio and Kentucky to seek clarification on the BOLO alert. Cleveland 19 News wants to know if KSP had the information, would it have changed the way troopers handled the pursuit.

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE RECEIVE 911 CALL

The afternoon of Feb. 10, Todd Simpson called 911 after seeing a woman who mouthed the words “help me” inside a gas station in Gallatin County.

Simpson said the woman and man were holding hands when they entered the gas station. Simpson told WLWT-TV he walked outside to grab his gun and called 911. “I said I need a police officer here now,” Simpson said.

Simpson said the pair quickly left the gas station and fled in a dark colored van.

A dispatcher told troopers, “Female attempted to escape from the vehicle -- black male pulled her back into the car. He is possibly armed,” when describing the initial call for help.

Simpson said he’ shaken by the encounter.

Simpson told WLWT-TV, “I just keep seeing that girl’s face telling me to help her. I think I did the best could. But I just wish I could have done something better.”

