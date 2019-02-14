Lakewood man guilty of taking videos up women’s skirts at Crocker Park

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - A Lakewood man was convicted Thursday of taking videos up women’s skirts at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Dominique Williams pleaded no contest in Rocky River Municipal Court and was then found guilty of several counts of voyeurism.
Williams was arrested last August, after a Crocker Park store employee saw what he was doing and called Westlake police.
The judge ordered Williams to be on probation for one year, pay a $444 fine and also banned him from Crocker Park.
In a letter to the court, Williams apologized for his “immature” and “immoral crimes”.
Williams also stated he did not “truly understand or realize that is actions affected so many people”.
“Since being arrested I have been entirely focused on practicing good decision-making behaviors which reflect thoughtfulness and empathy,” Williams added in the letter.
