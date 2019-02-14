Lorain County Joint Vocational School closed, due to nearby robbery

OBERLIN, OH (WOIO) - One school is closed Thursday, due to a robbery at a gas station across the street.
According to Oberlin police, the Marathon Gas Station, across from the Lorain County Joint Vocational School, was robbed and the suspects remain on the loose.
LCJVS is located at 15181 Ohio 58.
School officials said they closed the school for safety reasons.
The building was also in lock-down for about an hour, for the protection of the few students and staff that arrived early.
