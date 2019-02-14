Man charged in Medina County cold case rape, now also charged with Austintown cold case murder

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The man just charged in a 1997 cold case rape from Medina County, is now also charged in a 1992 cold case murder from Trumbull County.
Sameul Legg II pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Medina County to two counts of rape.
Medina County Common Pleas Court Joyce Kimbler set bond at $1 million and also ordered Legg to undergo a competency exam.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday a DNA match led them to Legg.
Medina County Sheriff Detective Kevin Ross and Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson flew out to Arizona recently to extradite Legg back to Ohio.
On Thursday afternoon, Austintown officials charged Legg in connection with the murder of Sharon Kedzierski.
She was found dead in April 1992 behind a former truck stop off of Route 46.
Kedzierski’s body wasn’t identified until 20 years after her death, using DNA.
Legg faces three counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder in that case.
Officials said Legg’s DNA is also linked to three other homicides, but indictments in those cases are pending.
