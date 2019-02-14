Man cleans out register at Chinese restaurant, prompting Cleveland Police investigation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A suspect wasn’t interested in the food, just the cash in the register, at Cleveland’s China Town restaurant.
According to Cleveland Police, the man strolled into the Pearl Road eatery, stole $400 and fled southbound toward Archwood Avenue.
The suspect was between 30 and 40 years old, and was wearing a Nike Raiders Jacket, a blue hoodie, camouflage pants and blue shoes.
If anyone recognizes the robber, or is aware of similar crimes, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-623-5218.
