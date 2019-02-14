Mentor man killed in head-on car crash

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - The Mentor Police Department responded to a fatal car accident on the Center Street bridge just north of Station Street at 4:28 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates a 28-year-old Cleveland man and a passenger were in a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck heading northbound on Center Street while a 2008 Chevrolet driven by a 25-year-old Mentor man was going southbound.
The Chevrolet went left of center into the northbound lanes and struck the Ford head-on, according to police.
The Mentor Fire Department reportedly transported the Chevrolet driver to Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby where he was pronounced dead.
Police have yet to release the name of the victim.
The Mentor Police Department Accident Investigation Unit also responded to the scene, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation.
