Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns overnight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure will move northeast across the Great Lakes into southeastern Canada tonight. The low will drag a cold front across the area late tonight. High pressure will then extend across the Great Lakes to the upper Ohio Valley Friday and Saturday. Low pressure will move over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys early next week. Another low pressure system will move over our region by the middle of next week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Wouldn’t it be nice if that cloud cover would break? If only…
We’re going to keep the forecast mostly cloudy through the night. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s by dawn tomorrow. (That’s actually not too bad for this time of the year.)
It is pretty blustery out there today, and it will remain that way through the night. Winds may gust to 30 mph tonight, especially as the rain moves through.
If you’ve got plans for this Valentine’s Day evening, you should be okay in terms of avoiding rain. However, we do expect some light, patchy rain to start popping up around 11:00 PM. The peak timing for showers overnight will be from 1:00 AM – 5:00 AM.
With temperatures on the “warmer” side, we do not expect much, if anything, in the way of wintry precipitation. I suppose that we could see a few flakes mixing in tomorrow morning, but I am not very optimistic about that coming to fruition.
Chilly Friday In the Forecast:
The rain that moves through late tonight should be gone by 5:00 AM or so.
Friday will be a mostly cloudy, blustery day. Temperatures will fall as the day goes on. We’re going to be in the upper 20s by late-afternoon. Brr!
We may see a few flurries in spots, but nothing major.
Weekend Outlook:
We are still keeping Saturday dry. Snow showers will return to the forecast late in the day Sunday.
Accumulation looks to be very minor.
Saturday’s high: 32°
Sunday’s high: 35°
