Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer Valentines Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It is a quiet weather morning for a change. Warmer air is building in as we wait the next cold front that will track through early tomorrow morning. Clouds are also thickening up but it will be dry today. The wind will be increasing out of the south. That will push temperatures well in the 40s this afternoon. It will be warm for this time of year tonight as well if you have dinner plans. You won’t have to bundle up too much. Some rain will develop after midnight across the area. This will be a light rain and it will be out of here by the morning rush tomorrow. Colder air tracks in tomorrow and it remains on the windy side.