OSHP trooper injured during crash with tractor trailer; i-77 south closed near Canton

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A crash involving multiple vehicles, including an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a tractor-trailer, has closed a stretch of I-77 south in Stark County.
The crash occurred Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on I-77 south near Sheffel St NW, north of Canton.
The OSHP trooper was taken to a nearby hospital, but he is expected to be OK.
Crash investigators have not provided additional information regarding any other potential injuries.
This story will be updated.
