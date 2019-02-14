Portage County judge arrested on drunk driving charges

BRIMFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty was arrested Sunday evening after crashing into a ditch on an on-ramp to Interstate 76 East at Route 43 in Brimfield. Doherty crashed around 9:15 p.m. driving a 2016 GMC Terrain that belonged to an Akron woman.
Doherty, 55, of Edinburg Township, was taken to the Brimfield police station and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.
According to the Brimfield Police Department, officers wrote a 4511.19A1A which is a first-degree misdemeanor against Judge Doherty.
She allegedly refused to take a field sobriety and Breathalyzer test and asked officers if they knew who she was several times, stating she was a judge.
Doherty is the Presiding Judge of the HOPE Drug Court and was elected as a Portage County Common Pleas Court judge in 2015.
Her arraignment is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Friday at the Portage County Municipal Court in Kent.
Doherty is still hearing cases at the Portage County Municipal Court throughout this week.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.