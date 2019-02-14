Prison nurse accused of killing husband to marry convicted murderer

MILLER COUNTY, MO (CNN) - A prison nurse in Missouri is charged with murder and arson in the death of her husband, with court documents saying she wanted to instead marry an inmate sentenced to life for murder.
According to court documents, 40-year-old Amy Murray poisoned and killed her husband Joshua Murray using antifreeze in December. She then allegedly set their home on fire to try and cover up the crime.
Murray had, at one point, planned to divorce her husband in order to marry an inmate at Missouri’s Jefferson City Correctional Facility, where she worked as a nurse.
The suspect and the inmate in question, Eugene Claypool, who was sentenced to life for killing a $1.7 million lottery winner in 2000, allegedly had a “romantic relationship.”
Murray was arrested in early February and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree arson, felony evidence tampering and armed criminal action. She is being held on a $750,000 bail.
