Stinky love is in the air in Northeast Ohio, watch out!

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -On Valentine’s Day wildlife experts are warning that the skunks are coming out of their dens to breed and it could lead to a stinky problem for pets.
Skunks are among the first animals to mate in late winter.
“Skunks mate in Ohio in late February and continue through March,” according to John Windau with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). “This is a common time for many of Ohio’s furbearers to breed.”
Male skunks will travel from den to den to mate with several females, and it’s the traveling that could lead to an encounter with your pets.
“Skunks are known for their ability to spray musk when threatened. They can spray with great accuracy up to 15 feet,” Windau warns.
The black and white striped critters are nocturnal, so mostly active at night.
Keeping your pets inside overnight could help limit possible stink attacks.
ODNR also has these tips for keeping skunks away:
- In confined spaces skunks or opossums may be driven away by placing an ammonia-soaked towel in the den.
- Install a one-way door until you are sure the animal(s) have left, then permanently seal the entrance.
- An animal that becomes trapped in a window well will climb out if you place a rough board in the well that extends to the top.
- If an animal gets into the house, open a door and calmly allow it to exit.
- Never chase or excite a skunk.
If your pet does get sprayed with the nasty musk, ODNR offers this recipe to try and wash it off:
- 1 quart 3% hydrogen peroxide
- 1/4 baking soda
- 1 teaspoon liquid soap
Because this is an unstable mixture you need to use it up or throw it out.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.