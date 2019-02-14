Strongsville Olympic hopefuls discuss balancing their dreams, and just being kids

By Scott Pennyman | February 14, 2019 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 4:28 PM

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Matthew Neilson and Giulia Paolino know all about the grind of balancing school and the dreams of being an Olympic skater. It’s something the 14- and 15-year-old skaters have been doing for a long time.

Both practice in Strongsville, but have competed all around the country.

Recently the two competed in the US Skating championships in Detroit and Matthew received a metal, he is also a member of Team USA.

Giulia travels to Buffalo often to practice with her partner, but both skaters have strong support from their family.

