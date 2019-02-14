‘Wall of Love’ project spreading warmth for Valentine’s Day and beyond

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s a story we first brought you last month: walls of love popping up all over the city of Cleveland.
Founder, Holly Jackson, said it’s her mission to make the city a warmer place by hanging hats and gloves in random places. And now, she has help.
Since November, she’s been creating spaces to give to those in need. Out of her own pocket, she started buying hats and gloves and hats and then hanging them in random locations with “Wall of Love” signs.
People have been seeing and hearing about it and want to help her, like Ms. Grzlak’s class at Campus International School.
Teachers and students started collecting cold weather gear: hats, gloves and socks.
They bagged everything and then Wednesday, met Holly at East 21st Street and Payne Avenue to hang them up.
“We try to teach our children all the time that it’s not just in the classroom that there’s this bigger world out there and it starts right here in your community and our location was perfect here for helping the homeless with the wall of love," said teacher, Kate Grzlak.
“I feel like it makes everybody’s day, it makes the person that’s taking this day, it makes my day, the whole world day and of course we’re trying to make the world a better place by helping everybody," said 7th grader Nicolette.
To date, Holly tells Cleveland 19 News that she’s helped 5,118 people.
“The love and support the amazing people that we have here in this city, you’re phenomenal and I want to thank all of you,” she said.
Donations accepted: Hats, gloves, scarves, socks,T-shirts and various-sized Ziploc bags.
Click here to donate.
Drop off items at these locations:
Designer Cuts & Styles Barbershop
22653 Euclid Ave., Euclid, 44117
Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OR:
CLE Restaurant
6102 Memphis Ave., Cleveland, 44144
Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m to 7 p.m.
Cashapp: $hjackson0201
Paypal: payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
If anyone wants to volunteer or has questions, please email payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
