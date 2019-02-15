Active shooter reported in suburban Chicago business

Aurora, IL (Gray News) - There’s an active shooting situation at a business southwest of Chicago.
Multiple people wounded, a police spokesperson told WLS in Chicago.
First responders have been able to reach some injured, but because of the active scene are waiting for police to clear some areas.
There’s a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company, WLS reports. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.
A law enforcement source told WGN a SWAT team has been deployed from Kane County as well as the U.S Marshall’s Task Force.
The nearby Holy Angels Catholic School is on lockdown, the station reports.
