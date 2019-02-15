Boyfriend of woman found dead in Cleveland Heights dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police have confirmed that Oscar Allen Jr. died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as detectives closed in on him at the Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights on Friday morning.
Police had been searching for Allen Jr., 35, after Crystal Smith -- his girlfriend and a mother of six -- was found dead on Jan. 22 in her Cleveland Heights apartment.
Smith, 33, was found with blood on her face by her children, who then called 9-1-1 in tears.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released Smith’s cause of death, but police ruled the death suspicious and began looking for Allen Jr..
After weeks of searching, officers got a tip that he was hiding out in a vacant apartment unit, and detectives found him with a gunshot wound to the head on Friday.
He died soon after being taken to a nearby hospital.
Allen Jr. was also wanted for a probation violation and for stealing Smith’s car.
The couple did not have any children together.
The investigation is ongoing.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.