Cedi Osman nostalgic about 2017 Cavs’ at NBA All Star Weekend

“Yep, we were special, those memories will last forever.”

February 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:24 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s NBA All Star Weekend and for the first time in a long-time the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have multiple players participating.

This year the lone-wolf is Cedi Osman, the 23-year-old small forward will play alongside some of the league’s youngest and brightest in the Rising Stars Game.

Live from NBA All Star Weekend. Cavs’ Cedi Osman will play alongside some of the league’s youngest and brightest in the Rising Stars game.

Osman will represent his native country (Turkey) for Team World in Friday night.

During his pre-practice interview he talked about the things he picked up playing with LeBron James last year.

“He makes you look good on the floor when you’re playing with him, I learned a lot of things from him especially being in that mentality.”
Cedi Osman on LeBron James' influence

That energy he spoke of can be found below:

Osman’s role has expanded significantly this year, he’s averaging 13 points and 5 rebounds this season.

The Cavs are just 12-46 on the season but he said the memories he made with the that 2017 group will last a lifetime.

“I miss that group, we were special."

Some people bring out the worst in you, others bring out the best. And there are remarkably rare ones, who just bring out the most of everything that even you don't know that you have. They build you up. They make you feel alive. They make you feel strong. They make you feel indisputable. From the first moment we met, you’ve always been that rare one for me, King. I don’t believe in coincidences. I choose to believe my path crossed with you for a reason. And that reason will be uncovered as I continue to walk through. Please accept my highest gratitude for your support and appreciation for your inspiration. I’m truly blessed to have been surrounded by your charm. Bazı insanlar doğanızdaki kötü tarafları ortaya çıkarır; bazıları ise içinizdeki iyiyi katlayarak yansıtmanızı sağlar. Ama bazı özel insanlar vardır ki, onların sayısı çok azdır, sahip olduğunuzun farkında bile olmadığınız yönlerinizi parlatmanızı sağlar. Sizi geliştirir, yaşadığınızı hissettirir ve güçlü olduğunuzu hatırlatır. Kral, ilk buluşmamızdan itibaren benim için eşsiz biri oldun. Biliyorum ve inaniyorum ki seninle yolumuz özel bir nedenle kesişti. Bu özel neden, hayatım boyunca benimle olmaya devam edecek. Verdiğin tüm destek için sana kalpten teşekkür ediyorum. Seninle geçirdiğim her dakika için minnetarım. Yolun açık olsun...

