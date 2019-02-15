Cedi Osman nostalgic about 2017 Cavs’ at NBA All Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s NBA All Star Weekend and for the first time in a long-time the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have multiple players participating.
This year the lone-wolf is Cedi Osman, the 23-year-old small forward will play alongside some of the league’s youngest and brightest in the Rising Stars Game.
Osman will represent his native country (Turkey) for Team World in Friday night.
That energy he spoke of can be found below:
Osman’s role has expanded significantly this year, he’s averaging 13 points and 5 rebounds this season.
The Cavs are just 12-46 on the season but he said the memories he made with the that 2017 group will last a lifetime.
